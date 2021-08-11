Free-agent guard Reggie Jackson re-signs with LA Clippers

ap-national-sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers after helping the team reach the Western Conference finals for the first time. The team says it has re-signed the free-agent point guard who averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds last season. Jackson shot a career-high 43% from 3-point range. He elevated his game in the playoffs, averaging 17.8 points while Kawhi Leonard missed the team’s final eight games with a partially torn ACL.