School starts in New Mexico with many masked, few vaccinated

AP New Mexico

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico education officials kicked off the start of school in Albuquerque with a pep rally at Highland High. Education Secretary-designate Kurt Steinhaus led 1,000 teens in a chant of “Show up, it matters.” Getting kids to show up following the pandemic will be a major challenge for Steinhaus as he replaces outgoing Secretary Ryan Stewart this month. Enrollment in New Mexico public schools has dropped about 4%, mostly due to a growth in homeschooling. Statewide, 40% of youth ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated. That’s far lower than the 65% inoculation rate among adults.