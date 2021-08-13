Albuquerque shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after one person was killed and at least two others injured in a shooting at a sports bar and restaurant. Police said the shooting happened late Thursday at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina. Police spokesman Daren DeAguero said one person died from their injuries and two others were taken to the hospital but their conditions were not released. It’s unknown what lead to the shooting or if police have any suspects. Albuquerque is on pace to set a new record this year for the number of homicides within city limits, having already matched the previous record of 80 set in 2019.