Clement 2 HRs, Cabrera stays at 499; Indians beat Tigers 7-4

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland rookie Ernie Clement hit the first two homers of his career while Miguel Cabrera stayed one drive short of No. 500 as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4. Cabrera went 0 for 4, leaving him at 499 career home runs and disappointing a crowd of 22,107. Most fans were crammed into the outfield seats at Comerica Park where the milestone drive might land. Cabrera homered Wednesday night at Baltimore and sat out Thursday against the Orioles. The Tigers then returned to Detroit to open a six-game homestand. Yu Chang homered and tripled for the Indians, who improved to 11-5 against Detroit this season. Zach Plesac allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings.