NM state police arrest fugitive who pointed gun at officers

AP New Mexico

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — A man wanted for pointing a gun at a New Mexico State Police officer during a June encounter has been arrested. State police said Friday that they were working with police in Espanola to arrested the man on June 14 in connection with a recent stabbing when he got out of a vehicle and pointed a gun at a state police officer. The officer fired at the man but he ran away and escaped. State police and officers from Espanola followed numerous tips over the summer as they searched for the 37-year-old Chamita resident. He was finally located Wednesday in La Mesilla and arrested after a standoff.