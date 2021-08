News

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A bus has crashed on the New York State Thruway in central New York. State police say 57 people were aboard, but there’s no immediate word on the number or severity of any injuries. The wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on the highway’s westbound side near Weedsport. That’s about 25 miles west of Syracuse. It’s not immediately clear what company or agency owned the bus.