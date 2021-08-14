Storm runoff causes flooding, road closures in New Mexico

AP New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Runoff from heavy rain caused scattered flooding and several closures of roads and highways across southern New Mexico on Saturday. The New Mexico Department of Transportation said the closures included U.S. 70 in the San Augustine Pass area east of Las Cruces while crews responded with heavy equipment to clear tons of debris and mud. The department said the highway wasn’t expected to open until late Saturday. Elsewhere, flooding from a slow-moving storm was reported by the National Weather Service near La Union and Anthony in Dona Ana County, in southwestern Chaves County and near Mayhill in eastern Otero County.