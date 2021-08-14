Yanks’ Severino getting MRI for shoulder tightness

ap-national-sports

CHICAGO (AP) — Yankees right-hander Luis Severino will get an MRI on Monday after he was scratched from a rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday night because of shoulder tightness. An All-Star in 2017 and 2018, Severino missed most of 2019 with shoulder and lat injuries. He had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in February 2020, sidelining him last season and throughout 2021. He was nearing his return before Friday’s setback. Manager Aaron Boone said the Yankees “hope to have clear picture” on the 27-year-old after his exam and imaging.