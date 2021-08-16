New Mexico governor sends state police to Albuquerque

AP New Mexico

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is assigning more state police officers to New Mexico’s most populated area as Albuquerque struggles with violent crime. Her announcement Monday follows the latest string of deadly shootings, including one Friday that left a 13-year-old middle school student dead. Albuquerque already has surpassed its annual homicide record, having logged more than 80 killings with four months still go in the year. The governor’s office said the additional officers will focus on auto theft, drug trafficking, aggressive driving and drunken driving along the two major interstates that bisect the city. The effort is scheduled to last about three weeks.