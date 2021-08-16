West Nile virus detected in Bernalillo County mosquitoes

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico’s most populated area are warning residents to take precautions against mosquito bites. They announced Monday that mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been collected at locations throughout Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo County as part of regular monitoring. Mosquitoes infected with the virus will be around until the area sees a hard freeze later this year. State health officials say there have been no human cases in the state so far this year. Symptoms of an infection can include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. In rare cases, the virus can cause meningitis or encephalitis.