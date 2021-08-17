New Mexico governor to give update on rising COVID-19 cases

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is scheduled to provide an update Tuesday on COVID-19 cases in New Mexico as vaccination rates remain stagnant and infections rise. The governor said recently that all options are on the table when it comes to curbing spread so residents and business owners will be listening for any indications that New Mexico could resume public health restrictions. The uptick in cases comes as the state prepares for large public gatherings this fall, such as the international balloon fiesta. State health officials also warned during a recent briefing that vaccinated people can still become infected and spread the virus.