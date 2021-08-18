AG says 7 counties, 48 school districts mandating masks

News

By TERRY WALLACE

Associated Press

Seven counties and 48 school districts have imposed masking and social distancing requirements, the Texas Attorney General’s Office has reported. In a statement posted on the Attorney General’s website Wednesday, three charter schools also were reported as defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on masking and social distancing mandates. Most county and school district mandates involved urban centers and their suburbs, although a handful involved small-town districts. One, the Paris school district in East Texas, made its mandate part of its dress code. Meantime, disabled rights advocates have filed suit challenging Abbott’s order on civil rights grounds.