4 of Florida’s 5 largest school districts to require masks

News

By KELLI KENNEDY and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four of the 5 largest school districts in Florida are now defying an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis barring them from imposing strict mask mandates in schools. Board members took action Wednesday after seeing the numbers in Hillsborough and Palm Beach counties. The school year there began a week ago and already thousands of children are being sent home because teachers and classmates are infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus. Veterans Affairs Dr. J. Stacey Klutts says it’s absolutely necessary to wear masks indoors and avoid large group gatherings. He says unprotected students sitting for hours in classrooms could rapidly spread infection.