Austin seeks ‘creative’ ways to get Americans out of Kabul

AP National News

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration officials say the U.S. military is considering “creative ways” to get Americans and others into the Kabul airport for evacuation from Afghanistan amid “acute” security threats. The Pentagon has ordered six U.S. commercial airlines to help move evacuees from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tells ABC’s “This Week” that as President Joe Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline for ending the evacuation operation approaches, he’ll make a recommendation on whether to give the operation more time. National security adviser Jake Sullivan tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that 3,900 people were airlifted out of Kabul on U.S. military flights over the past 24 hours.