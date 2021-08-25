Van Exel returns to Atlanta Hawks as assistant coach

News

ATlANTA (AP) — Nick Van Exel has returned to the Atlanta Hawks, joining Nate McMillan’s staff as an assistant coach. Van Exel spent the last two years as a Dallas Mavericks scout. He previously worked in Atlanta as a player development instructor from 2010-12. McMillan is counting on Van Exel to help develop a young core of guards led by Trae Young. The Hawks are coming off an improbable playoff run to the Eastern Conference final and have high hopes for another strong season.