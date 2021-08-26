Hamilton chases 100th F1 win on Schumacher’s favorite track

ap-national-sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Lewis Hamilton can clinch a record-extending 100th win at this Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix. It is where fellow F1 great Michael Schumacher won the first of his 91 races on his favorite track 30 years ago. The 36-year-old Hamilton has won 78 of his 99 races with Mercedes since 2013 after quitting McLaren. He won his first world title with McLaren in 2008 and his first race at the Canadian GP with the team in 2007. Hamilton has been pushed hard this season by Max Verstappen. The Red Bull star trails the championship leader Hamilton by eight points after 11 races.