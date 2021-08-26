Juventus hosts Empoli in what could be Ronaldo’s last match

News

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo once again could be playing his final match for Juventus. The Portugal great’s departure has been rumored for months. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City appear to be the likeliest destinations. Juventus has met with Ronaldo’s agent. The talks lasted about an hour and a half but little reportedly came out of them. Ronaldo ripped off his shirt in celebration last weekend after scoring what would have been the winning goal but it was ruled out for offside. He’ll get another chance on Saturday against Empoli. The 36-year-old Ronaldo has only one year left on his contract.