New Mexico sees steep rise in overdose deaths amid pandemic

AP New Mexico

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is seeing soaring numbers of deadly overdoses from fentanyl and methamphetamine. Legislative analysts said in a report released Thursday that preliminary figures show fentanyl-related deaths increased by 129% between 2019 and 2020. That percentage is expected to climb even higher as the data for last year is still coming in. The trend mirrors what’s happening nationally. The report says the pandemic contributed to the surge in overdoses by disrupting outreach to treatment and increased social isolation. It also highlighted the anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and burnout that people have been experiencing since the pandemic began.