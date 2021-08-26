Texas GOP pushes ahead on voting bill with Democrats back

News

By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans are again pressing forward on passing new voting restrictions after Democrats returned from a 38-day walkout. A nearly 50-page bill was headed for early passage Thursday in the Texas House. It would ban 24-hour polling locations, drive-thru voting and give more protections to partisan poll watchers. Democrats do not have the numbers to stop Republicans from passing the bill and many who fled to Washington, D.C., last month have still not returned. Republicans are racing to get the elections bill across the finish line before a Labor Day weekend deadline.