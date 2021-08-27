Holloman Air Force Base to take in Afghan refugees

AP New Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico will temporarily will house Afghan refugees. The U.S. Department of Defense made the announcement Friday. The base near Alamogordo joins others in Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin and New Jersey that will provide housing, along with medical and other support for up to 50,000 refugees. They are coming to the U.S. under the Special Immigrant Visa program. Refugees will undergo medical screening, including testing for the coronavirus, before arriving at the military installations. The Defense Department didn’t say how many refugees would be sent to Holloman or when they would arrive.