Final UK evacuation flight leaves Kabul; troops head home

AP National News

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain has ended evacuation flights from Kabul airport and begun bringing U.K. troops home. Britain’s defense ministry said the final flight for Afghan citizens had left Kabul. Further flights over the weekend will bring home British troops and diplomats and a few remaining civilians. A Royal Air Force plane carrying U.K. diplomatic staff and soldiers landed at the RAF Brize Norton airbase northwest of London early Saturday. The returning troops were part of a contingent of 1,000 based in Kabul to help run the airlift. The U.K. says it has evacuated more than 14,500 people. But armed forces chief Gen. Nick Carter acknowledged that “we haven’t been able to bring everybody out.”