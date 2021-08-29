Luzado pitches 6 shutout innings to help Miami beat Reds 2-1

ap-national-sports

By STEVEN WINE

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Luzardo allowed one hit and no runs in six-plus innings, and the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 to take the rubber game of their series. Luzardo had by far his best outing since being acquired from Oakland for Starling Marte at the trade deadline. The left-hander tied a career high with eight strikeouts. Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run homer in the first, his sixth homer of the year and his second in two days. Miami won the final two games of the series after losing 11 in a row to Cincinnati over the past two years.