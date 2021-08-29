Mayfield throws touchdown pass, Browns beat Falcons 19-10

ap-national-sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Baker Mayfield led a pair of impressive drives in his lone appearance of the preseason, throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to KhaDarel Hodge to lead the Cleveland Browns to a 19-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Mayfield was 6 of 10 for 113 yards before calling it a night in the NFL’s final game of the preseason. Matt Ryan sat out his third straight game for the Falcons. Instead, rookie Feleipe Franks played the first half and newcomer Josh Rosen took over for the final two quarters. Rosen threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter but also fumbled twice.