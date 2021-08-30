FBI: New Mexico agencies reported 55 hate crimes in 2020

News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says law enforcement agencies in New Mexico reported 55 hate crime incidents last year, an increase from 50 reported in 2019. The data was included in the Hate Crime Statistics 2020, a report released by the FBI on Monday. Authorities say there were 35 reported hate crime incidents in New Mexico last year involving a bias against race, ethnicity or ancestry. The Albuquerque FBI Division is trying to build public awareness of hate crimes and encourage reporting to law enforcement.