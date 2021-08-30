Monmouth gives men’s basketball coach Rice 5-year extension

ap-national-sports

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Monmouth University men’s basketball coach King Rice has been given a five-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season. University president Patrick Leahy and athletic director Jeff Stapleton announced the deal. Terms were not disclosed. Rice was voted the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference coach of the year last season for the third time. He’s the third coach in the conference’s history to accomplish that. Last year he led the Hawks to a regular-season title for the third time and has 161 wins in 10 seasons.