Strong winds push California wildfire closer to Lake Tahoe

AP National News

By SAM METZ and JANIE HAR

Associated Press/Report for America

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Flames raced across treetops and through drought-stricken vegetation as firefighters scrambled to keep a growing California wildfire from reaching a resort city at the southern tip of Lake Tahoe. The flames forced new evacuations for some residents across the state line in Nevada. South Lake Tahoe is normally bustling with thousands of summer tourists. But streets are eerily empty after rapid growth of the Caldor Fire forced a mass evacuation and triggered hours of gridlocked traffic. The National Weather Service warns critical weather conditions through Wednesday could include extremely low humidity, dry fuel and gusts up to 30 mph.