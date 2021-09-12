Sunday Funday Moment: First Latina Superhero Universe, ‘A La Brava’, joins this years El Paso Comic Con

News

El Paso, Texas-- With the rise of superheroes throughout the years in movies and comics, one East LA Chicana writer is aiming at bringing fair representation by introducing a team of Latina superheroes and she's bringing them to the borderland for this year's El Paso Comic Con.

“I come from a writing background and when I was thinking of what do I want to see on the big screen, my first thought was Latina superheroes,” said Kayden Phoenix, writer and creator of A La Brava, a team of Latina Superheroes.

“When you think of comics and females and Latinas it’s a very negative stereotype," said Kayden, "So either we don't exist and if we did it’s very negative stereotype.”

Phoenix wanted to make sure her culture was represented in the superhero world so she created superhero characters such as Jalisco, Santa, Loquita, Ruca and Bandita, but she never thought she would be bringing these Latina super heroes to the comic book world.

"Jalisco was the first one and people thought it was a comic book and so I was like, cool I’ll make a comic book and it transformed into this,” said Kayden.

Each Latina superhero has their own social justice story to tell.

"Jalisco is femicide, Santa fights against ICE, Ruka is about human trafficking, and Bandita is about domestic violence," said Kayden, "They're all very female social issues which we dont get our justice for.”

Kayden has an all Latina artist team that helps her create these powerful Latina superheroes and she hopes that one day she can have her own Latina Marvel studio to show young girls that Latina’s can be anything they want to be.

"So to have my own animated TV shows, have my big blockbuster movies, have dolls, have halloween costumes literally everything because why not," said Kayden, "We have men superheroes so where’s our one or five Latina super heroes? Where’s our team?"

Kayden spent her Thursday morning speaking to students at the Young Women's Leadership Academy. She hopes that her story can help encourage and remind young Latina women that they are capable of more than society makes them think they are capable of.

Kayden will be at El Paso's Comic Con from Friday September 10th until Sunday September 12th.

Click here for more details on how you can purchase your own A La Brava Comic Book.

Follow Kayden on social media here.