Gardner’s 2-run single in 9th lifts Yankees over Orioles 4-3

ap-national-sports

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brett Gardner blooped a two-run single in the ninth inning that was set up by a double steal, and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 for their third straight win. The Yankees kept pace with Toronto and Boston atop the AL wild-card standings as all three teams won. Austin Hays homered twice for the Orioles, including a two-out, two-run drive in the eighth off Chad Green for a 3-2 lead. Orioles reliever Tyler Wells walked Luke Voit to begin the ninth and Gleyber Torres followed with a single. Pinch-runner Tyler Wade and Torres pulled off a double steal with one out as it began to rain. Gardner followed with a single to center, much to the delight of their fans that flocked to Camden Yards.