New Mexico extending masking order for indoor public places

AP New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State officials say New Mexico is extending its latest mandate for masking in indoor public settings for at least another month amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases. A spokesman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday that the mandate re-imposed on Aug. 20 as part of a public health order by acting state Health Secretary David Scrase will be extended without significant changes. The masking mandate had been set to expire Wednesday. New Mexico in May 2020 was among the first states to require that face coverings be worn in public settings. That order was lifted in last May for fully vaccinated people.