Rays beat Tigers 5-2, extend AL East lead to 8 1/2 games

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a leadoff home run and Mike Zunino later connected, reliever Dietrich Enns pitched four solid innings and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2. The Rays lead second place Boston and Toronto by 8 1/2 games. The fourth-place New York Yankees are nine back. Tampa Bay slugger Nelson Cruz left the game in the sixth with a bruised right forearm. He hit by a pitch on the arm during the first inning. Enns gave up one run and three hits as six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a six-hitter. The 30-year old left-hander, appearing in his seventh game this season and ninth overall, went four scoreless innings at Detroit last Saturday to get his first big league win.