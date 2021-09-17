News

PEARLAND, Texas — A statewide Texas Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old boy who was believed to be kidnapped Thursday in Pearland, according to police.

The boy's name is Amari Daniel Baylor. He is 4'6' tall, weighs approximately 60 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white Adidas shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes.

Pearland police said Amari was taken while he, his mom and his two siblings were at the Westside Event Center, which is located at 2150 Country Place Parkway.

Police said the mother went inside the facility to inquire about programs offered for children. She went inside with one of her children, leaving Amari and her other child in the car.

While inside, two witnesses reported they saw a woman, approximately 30-years old, take a child from a vehicle. The woman then got into a silver or gray SUV with the child before driving out of the parking lot, according to Pearland Police.

The woman is described as having long straight black hair. She is about 5'9"and weighs approximately 180 lbs. Witnesses were not able to get her license plate but said she was wearing an orange shirt. Her vehicle has a triangle-shaped decal on the rear window, according to police.

Amari is believed to be in grave or immediate danger - so if you have any information please call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4350.