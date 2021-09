News

By The Associated Press

Saturday’s best: Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson broke Archie Griffin’s 49-year-old freshman rushing record, running for 277 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 9 Buckeyes pulled away late to beat Tulsa 41-20. Eastern Washington’s Eric Barriere also set the FCS record for passing yards in a half with 487 in a 62-56 win over Western Illinois.