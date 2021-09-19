New Mexico Ethics Commission dismiss complaint vs legislator

AP New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Ethics Commission has dismissed a complaint against a state lawmaker that accused him of violating the Governmental Conduct Act. In its ruling, the commission says the allegations of misconduct lacked factual support. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas filed the complaint in July after Rep. Daymon Ely asked the state Auditor’s Office to investigate Balderas’ handling of a civil case against a solar company. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the case resulted in a roughly $1.9 million settlement but didn’t compensate many customers. The newspaper also says Ely criticized Balderas for his use of outside counsel and for allowing the solar company to seal records in the case. Ely is a Democrat who represents Corrales.