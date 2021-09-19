Skipper Taylor Canfield wins record fifth Congressional Cup

ap-national-sports

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Canfield of Team Stars+Stripes won his fifth Congressional Cup, making him the winningest skipper in the 56-year history of one of the world’s premier match-racing regattas. Canfield beat Johnie Berntsson of Sweden, the 2009 Congressional Cup champion, in three straight races in the final. In July, Stars+Stripes joined the New York Yacht Club’s effort to field an all-American squad for the next America’s Cup. Canfield and Stars+Stripes dominated the five-day regatta at the Long Beach Yacht Club.