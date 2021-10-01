Despite delays with $3.5T plan, Biden vows to ‘get it done’

AP National News

By LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged on Capitol Hill to “get it done” as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled back version of his $3.5 trillion government overhaul and salvage a related public works bill. But it’s not getting done soon: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter that “more time is needed.” Biden huddled privately Friday with House Democrats after days of frantic negotiations with no deal. Biden is also planning to visit American cities next week to make his case. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia wants to scale back the big bill to $1.5 trillion. That’s too deep a cut for progressive lawmakers.