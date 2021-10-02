Protesters denounce Bosnian Serb leaders, claim corruption

AP National News

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Several thousand people have rallied in Bosnia against the government in the Serb-dominated part of the Balkan nation. The protesters on Saturday accused the ruling party of nationalist leader Milorad Dodik of crime and corruption and called for its ouster. No incidents were reported at the rally that was held at the central square in the northwestern town of Banja Luka. The town’s mayor, an opposition leader Drasko Stanivukovic, says “this is not a protest, this is an uprising!” He says “we are launching a struggle against the private state!” Dodik is one of the members of Bosnia’s multi-ethnic presidency. He wants to separate the Serb-run part of Bosnia from the rest of the country.