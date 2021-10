News

El Paso, Texas-- A warming trend is expected for the week ahead as temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of this week.

Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s will remain in the forecast for the start of the work week with chances for showers and thunderstorms expected Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

