For Thill, taking Luxembourg to a World Cup is family affair

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

After stunning one of Europe’s soccer giants by scoring the winner against Real Madrid in the Champions League, anything seems possible for Sébastien Thill. Even taking tiny Luxembourg to the World Cup. Thill says going to a major tournament with Luxembourg is “what we train for.” Thill and his two brothers are among a new generation of players who have turned Luxembourg from a European punching bag in qualifiers to a widely respected squad that plays a confident passing game. Ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Luxembourg was third in Group A following wins over Ireland and Azerbaijan.