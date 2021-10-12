USGA, R&A provide rule for tours to limit driver length

ap-national-sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The USGA and R&A now offer a local rule that would allow tours to limit clubs to a maximum of 46 inches. The PGA Tour already has said it would go along with it. That means Phil Mickelson won’t be able to use the driver he had at Kiawah Island when he won the PGA Championship. Mickelson has a driver that’s 47.5 inches. USGA chief Mike Whan says this isn’t the answer to the distance issue. He refers to it as an option. Whan also points out that by making it a local rule, this doesn’t affect recreational golfers.