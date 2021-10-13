Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro announces his bid for governor

News

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general Josh Shapiro, who fought against former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state, announced Wednesday that he is running for governor.

“Because we’re at a critical time in America, here in Pennsylvania too. Already there are Republicans running for governor who want to lead us down a dark path, undermine free and fair elections, strip away voting rights and permanently divide us,” Shapiro said in a campaign video released Wednesday.

Shapiro will formally launch his campaign Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh and then hold a “hometown rally” in Montgomery County later in the day, his campaign said.

He was first elected the state’s top prosecutor in 2016 and started his second term as attorney general in January.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat first elected in 2014, is term limited, leaving the field wide open.

