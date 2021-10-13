Pope OKs crediting miracle to John Paul I on sainthood path

AP National News

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has approved crediting what was described as a miraculous healing to one of his late predecessors, John Paul I. Francis’ signing off on the 2011 recovery in Argentina of a child moves John Paul I along the path toward possible sainthood. Thirty-three days after being elected pontiff in 1978 John Paul was found dead in his bed on Sept. 28. The Vatican said Wednesday that healing of the 11-year-old child took place in Buenos Aires, the birthplace of the current pope, Francis. The girl had been afflicted with acute brain inflammation and septic shock and was on the verge of death. A pastor had urged prayers to John Paul I for her recovery.