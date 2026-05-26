Skip to Content
Top Stories

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain chances weaken, below average

By
today at 6:50 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rain chances will weaken a bit today as moisture pushes eastward. Temperatures although below average will still be warm.

Today we woke to temps in the 60s with high relative humidity thanks to the recent and nearby rainfall Today temps will remain below average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 86, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 84.

Today will be less active rain chances will weaken to 10% through your afternoon.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.