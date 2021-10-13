Suit: US enabling LGBTQ discrimination in foster program

News

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A newly filed lawsuit says the federal government is funding organizations that illegally discriminate against potential LGBTQ foster parents seeking to care for unaccompanied refugee children. According to the 29-page complaint filed Wednesday, Kelly Easter has been turned away twice from fostering a migrant child in the federal foster care program while living in Nashville, Tennessee. The lawsuit alleges that Michigan-based Bethany Christian Services refused to permit Easter to be a foster parent late last year because she is a lesbian. Bethany is the only organization near Easter that is participating in the program. It’s also gets money from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, which receives federal funds to provide foster care services.