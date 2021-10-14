Bill Clinton admitted to hospital with infection

News

NEW YORK, NY -- Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital earlier this week for an infection, according to a spokesperson, but is recovering.

"On Tuesday, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection," Angel Ureña, spokesperson for Clinton, said in a statement on Thursday evening.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," the statement said.