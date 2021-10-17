Commerce head out to save US jobs, 1 computer chip at a time

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is on a mission to save American jobs — one computer chip at a time. As President Joe Biden’s de facto tech minister, Raimondo is tasked with ensuring the United States will be the world leader in computer chips. The president’s political fortunes might ride on her performance. And so does America’s place atop the world as an economic and military power. At age 50, Raimondo is working to increase production of chips as well as solar panels and batteries to help the United States thrive. She’s not afraid to set high expectations.