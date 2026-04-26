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Forecast

ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Dusty and gusty Sunday continues in the Borderland, southwesterly wind gusts up to 65 mph

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Published 3:55 PM

Our First Alert continues in the Borderland. Strong southwesterly wind gusts have kicking up dust across the area since the noon hours. El Paso International has seen a peak gust of 61 miles per hour, Las Cruces has seen a gust of 58 mph. We are expected to see the peak gusts at around 5 PM.

The National Weather Service has issued a slew of warnings and advisories because of the winds. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in place for all of the Borderland until 7 PM. A High Wind Warning is in place for the Eastern Slopes of the Sacramento Mountains and Central/Eastern El Paso until 9 PM tonight, wind gusts are expected to gust up to 65 miles per hour. Likewise, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of the Borderland with gusts up to 55 miles per hour expected. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 PM because of the warm, dry, and windy conditions.

This powerful stationary system has been giving the Borderland windy days, meanwhile Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas has been experiencing multiple days of severe thunderstorms. We have a been on the windy end of both low pressure system that have been sweeping to the north of the area.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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