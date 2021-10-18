North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea in latest test

By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into its eastern waters as it continued a recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over a stalled nuclear diplomacy. The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say what kind of ballistic missile it was or how far the weapon flew. Japan’s coast guard issued a maritime safety advisory to ships but didn’t immediately know where the weapon landed. The U.S. had earlier reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North’s nuclear weapons program and President Joe Biden’s special envoy for North Korea is scheduled to meet soon with U.S. allies in Seoul to discuss prospects for talks with North Korea.