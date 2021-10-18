WATCH: 12-year-old driver crashes after leading Dona Ana deputies on chase

Editor's note: Video contains profanities.

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico - Video just released to ABC-7 shows a 12-year-old driver leading Doña Ana County sheriff's deputies on an intense chase that resulted in a wrong-way crash back in September.

Photos and videos of the alarming incident initially circulated on September 12th. Because the driver is a minor, authorities have not released his identity.

Authorities say the preteen was driving a stolen vehicle on that Sunday, but that he already had a felony warrant for conspiracy to commit burglary of another vehicle.

"Dealing with kids from different ages, they need supervision," said DASO Sgt. Dason Allen in September, speaking in general terms about juvenile crime. "A lot of the times we're dealing with these juveniles, when they're committing crimes, there's no supervision. No adults around."