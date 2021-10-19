Chair of New York Democrats faces criticism over KKK remark

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

NEW YORK (AP) — The chairman of the New York Democrats is facing calls to resign from members of his own party after he invoked the Ku Klux Klan and its former leader while explaining why he didn’t endorse a New York Democratic mayoral candidate. State Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs, who is white, apologized Monday evening for his comments about why he did not endorse India Walton, a Black woman and socialist community activist who is the Democratic nominee for Buffalo mayor. Jacobs says he was “using an extreme example” but it was wrong. Walton’s campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.