EPISD looking to remove college credit requirement, raise pay for substitute teachers

EL PASO - Faced with a deep shortage of substitute teachers, the El Paso Independent School District is considering whether to remove advanced academic requirements for applicants.



It is also looking at raising the pay for substitute positions beyond the classroom in order to remain competitive with other districts.

Right now, the district requires applicants to have 90 college credit hours to be considered for a substitute position.

"The District will lose the ability to hire a greater number of individuals to cover classes in the absence of teachers," read the item posted on the meeting's agenda. "This burden will impact teachers as they are asked to cover for other colleagues due to lack of substitutes."

If approved by the board, the requirement would be waived for the rest of this school year and the next.

The pay hike would apply to this school year only, according to documents on the district's website.



If approved, the rate for a substitute teacher without a degree would go from $75 to $100 per day. The daily rate for certified or retired teachers serving as substitutes could go from $100 to $160.



Other substitute positions such as bus drivers, clerks and school nurses, among others, could also receive a pay increase, according to the proposal.

The EPISD board is set to vote on these plans Tuesday night.



This story will be updated once trustees make a decision.